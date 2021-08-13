ESPN poll favors Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield in Super Bowl chances

Ever since Josh Allen signed his record-setting extension with the Buffalo Bills, there has been a lot of buzz around sports media.

While much of that has been centered around the fourth-year QB and his newly minted pact with the team, there has also been a lot of commentary and speculation surrounding the quarterbacks considered to be his peers.

That would be the two other starting NFL quarterbacks that were also selected in the first round of Allen’s 2018 draft class who’ve had success in recent years. Those would be 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and the top overall selection at number one in that draft, Baker Mayfield.

On ESPN’s Get Up this week, analysts debated who among these three playmakers would be more likely to win SB LVI. Jeff Darlington and Damien Woody picking Allen and the Bills, while Sam Ocho chose Jackson and the Ravens and Mike Greenberg chose Mayfield and the Browns.

Greenberg then took to Twitter, posting a poll to settle the dispute as to who fans would bet on to win the Super Bowl, should either of the three QB’s find themselves in the championship game at season’s end.

Allen won in a landslide.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which of these three QBs would you bet will win the Super Bowl this year? @GetUpESPN #Greeny — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 10, 2021

Out of 16,745 votes, Allen and the Bills finished with 62.6% of the fan voting, Mayfield and the Browns had 24.5%, while Jackson and the Ravens had 12.9%.

One aspect that the poll results illustrate could play out this season as well- That the Ravens and Browns are competing against each other in their respective division, meaning each has the ability to impact the other’s chances of winning or losing a playoff spot.

Story continues

Allen and the Bills’ deep 2020 playoff run to the AFC Championship game surpassed how far Jackson and Mayfield have made it in the playoffs thus far in their careers.

As preseason rankings are high on the Bills, time will tell if Jackson’s Ravens and Mayfield’s Browns achieve a level of postseason success on par with Allen and Buffalo’s.

Related