ESPN Playoff Predictor updates top teams chances of making the College Football Playoff. Where is Ohio State?

We are on the doorstep of a couple of very important weeks in the 2023 college football season. There’s just two weeks of regular season games left, then the conference championship games before we get some tasty bowl and College Football Playoff matchups.

And while we are one week away from a very big week, there’s still five Power Five teams sitting as unbeatens. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington who all seemingly control their own destinies and have the inside track on making that four-team playoff. Behind them, teams like Oregon, Texas, and Alabama are ready to pounce should any above them stumble.

But that’s bound to change as we head down the stretch with some head-to-head matchups and quality opponents coming up.

We like to follow ESPN to see what its “Playoff Predictor” says about the teams that have the best change to get into all of the fun, and that model has been updated heading into Week 12. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the home stretch in Week 12. We count down the top 10 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

1% – Last Week (N/A)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Washington 11/25 at Oregon

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

2% (no change from last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Miami (FL) 11/25 vs. Kentucky

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

24% (down from 31% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Oregon State 11/24 vs. Washington State

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

26% (down from 40% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Iowa State 11/24 vs. Texas Tech

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

28% (down from 41% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

52% (up from 38% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Arizona State 11/24 vs. Oregon State

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

63% (up from 43% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Maryland 11/25 vs. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

67% (down from 77% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Minnesota 11/25 at Michigan

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

68% (up from 41%)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

69% (up from 62% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 vs. North Alabama 11/25 at Florida

