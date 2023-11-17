ESPN Playoff Predictor updates top teams chances of making the College Football Playoff. Where is Ohio State?
We are on the doorstep of a couple of very important weeks in the 2023 college football season. There’s just two weeks of regular season games left, then the conference championship games before we get some tasty bowl and College Football Playoff matchups.
And while we are one week away from a very big week, there’s still five Power Five teams sitting as unbeatens. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington who all seemingly control their own destinies and have the inside track on making that four-team playoff. Behind them, teams like Oregon, Texas, and Alabama are ready to pounce should any above them stumble.
But that’s bound to change as we head down the stretch with some head-to-head matchups and quality opponents coming up.
We like to follow ESPN to see what its “Playoff Predictor” says about the teams that have the best change to get into all of the fun, and that model has been updated heading into Week 12. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.
Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the home stretch in Week 12. We count down the top 10 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.
Oregon State Beavers (8-2)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
1% – Last Week (N/A)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Washington
11/25
at Oregon
Louisville Cardinals (9-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
2% (no change from last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Miami (FL)
11/25
vs. Kentucky
Washington Huskies (10-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
24% (down from 31% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Oregon State
11/24
vs. Washington State
Texas Longhorns (9-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
26% (down from 40% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Iowa State
11/24
vs. Texas Tech
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
28% (down from 41% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Chattanooga
11/25
at Auburn
Oregon Ducks (9-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
52% (up from 38% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Arizona State
11/24
vs. Oregon State
Michigan Wolverines (10-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
63% (up from 43% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Maryland
11/25
vs. Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
67% (down from 77% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Minnesota
11/25
at Michigan
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
68% (up from 41%)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. Chattanooga
11/25
at Auburn
Florida State Seminoles (10-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
69% (up from 62% last week)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
vs. North Alabama
11/25
at Florida
