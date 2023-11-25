Advertisement

ESPN playoff predictor updates College Football Playoff chances. Where is Ohio State ahead of Michigan game?

We are on the doorstep of a couple of very important weeks in the 2023 college football season. There’s just one week left in the regular-season and then the conference championship games before we get some tasty bowl and College Football Playoff matchups.

And while we are heading into Rivalry week, there’s still five Power Five teams unbeaten. Ohio State, GeorgiaMichigan, Florida State and Washington seemingly have the inside track on making that four-team playoff. Behind them, OregonTexas and Alabama are ready to pounce should any above them stumble.

The next couple of weeks will no doubt have some results that change where teams are and which ones have the best chances of getting into all of the fun. In fact, we know that Ohio State and Michigan will send a ripple across the landscape based on which team wins the 18th version of “The Game” on Saturday.

We like to follow ESPN to see what its “Playoff predictor” says about the teams that have the best chance to be a part of the final four, and that model has been updated heading into Week 13. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the final stanza of the season. We count down the top 10 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.

Louisville Cardinals (10-1)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

<1% – (down from 2% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

vs. Kentucky

12/2

vs. Florida State (ACC Championship)

 

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

14% (down from 28% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

at Auburn

12/2

vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

 

Texas Longhorns (10-1)

USA TODAY SMG
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

19% (down from 26% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/24

vs. Texas Tech

 

Washington Huskies (11-0)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

38% (up from 24% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/24

vs. Washington State

12/1

vs. TBD (Pac-12 Championship)

 

Oregon Ducks (10-1)

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

48% (down from 52% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/24

vs. Oregon State

 

Florida State Seminoles (11-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

56% (down from 69% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

at Florida

12/22

vs. Louisville (ACC Championship)

 

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

62% (down from 63% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

vs. Ohio State

 

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

What the CFP committee said about Ohio Sate after 4th rankings reveal
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

77% (up from 67% last week)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

at Michigan

 

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

85% (up from 68%)

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/25

at Georgia Tech

12/2

vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

