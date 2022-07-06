ESPN player poll: Jets’ Quinnen Williams outside of top-10 DT list

The New York Jets selected defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third-overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft. Now entering his fourth season in the league, Williams is still just outside the top-10 realm of his position.

ESPN surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top-10 players at every position. At defensive tackle, there wasn’t much good news for the Jets.

In that poll from the former world-wide leader, Williams does not pop up in the top-10. He isn’t even in the honorable mentions.

However, he did get some love to an extent.

ESPN’s survey went on to mention any player who landed any votes at all. Williams was the first one mentioned there.

While still outside the top-10 list, it’s not all said and done for Williams. His six sacks tied for the team high in New York in 2021 (John Franklin-Myers) and Pro Football Focus highlighted his overall play in the middle by crediting Williams with over 35 defensive stop over the past two years combined. He is only one of two players to do so in the NFL.

Plus, Williams is young and he’s only in his second year playing under New York head coach Robert Saleh. Williams said during minicamp he thinks Year 2 in Saleh’s scheme is going to pay dividends.

“In Year 2, I feel a huge difference in chemistry and willingness to win,” Williams said via the team’s website. “I think we could be potentially real good, but we have to keep stacking the days.”

Related