ESPN places Colts in ‘on the right track’ tier

The Indianapolis Colts were just one lousy win away from making the playoffs for the second season in a row. Though they failed despite two chances to clinch at the end of the season, the outlook is still mostly positive.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler placed each team into tiers across the NFL, the Colts were put in the tier consisting of teams that are “on the right track (mostly)” with some work still ahead.

2021 record: 9-8

Average age of starters in 2021: 26.7

Projected 2022 cap space: $56,027,639

Big-ticket free agent: Eric Fisher, OT

Low-key important free agent: Mark Glowinski, G Priorities this offseason: The baffling loss to Jacksonville in Week 18, with the playoffs on the line, will haunt Indy this offseason. The Colts have built an impressive roster under GM Chris Ballard but can’t translate Pro Bowl performances into January success. They can attack a few holes to get there and could use a veteran pass-rusher to complement young talent after ranking 23rd in sacks (33). The passing game got exposed late in the season without a reliable No. 2 wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr. Adding more explosion on the outside will help quarterback Carson Wentz. But otherwise, Indy should be primed for an AFC South title run in 2022 if it can avoid the slow start it experienced this past season.

It’s hard to disagree with most of what Fowler is saying about the Colts. Other teams in the same tier include the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The pass rush should be the absolute top priority this offseason. It doesn’t matter how it gets fixed. It just needs to happen.

While Wentz didn’t benefit from elite level support, the road goes both ways there. The Colts undoubtedly have to improve the play-makers around him. Finding more dynamic wide receivers and tight ends will be among the biggest needs.

But Wentz himself has to play better in bigger moments. The final month of the season showed a quarterback who failed to step up multiple times when his number was called.

Story continues

The Colts have a lot of work to do this offseason but the foundation of their roster is relatively set to the point where a few adjustments and additions could go a long way.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Bears officially hire Dave Borgonzi, David Overstreet 2022 Senior Bowl: News, notes and highlights from Wednesday's practices Bears hire Colts' Alan Williams as new defensive coordiantor

List