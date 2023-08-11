ESPN picks Ohio State freshman as one of the best newcomers in 2023

Ohio State Football has the deepest wide receiver room in the country.

It’s not easy for a freshman to crack the rotation, especially considering you have two first-round NFL draft picks (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka) and a former No. 1 ranked wide receiver out of high school (Julian Fleming) as players you have to compete with playing time for.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN doesn’t think it should be much of an issue for true freshman Carnell Tate. He named the former 5-star prospect as his No. 42 out of 50 top newcomers to college football.

Tate lost his mother last month, but the expectations are still the same — play early. VanHaaren notes that “Tate might be too good to keep off the field.”

It’s a bit interesting that ESPN has him as one of its best, especially considering that the “worldwide leader” ranked him as its No. 242 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. If things work out the way VanHaaren thinks they will, he will have been vastly underrated by their experts.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire