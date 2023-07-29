ESPN picks Michigan football freshman as best with particularly unique skill

Michigan football doesn’t have the most heralded 2023 recruiting class. While there are a few big names — Jyaire Hill and Karmello English, particularly — the Wolverines didn’t capitalize off of entering the College Football Playoff for two-straight years.

However, one particular freshman stands out to ESPN.

ESPN put together a list of 39 freshmen across college football that have a particularly unique skill. ($) While they might be skills held by many across the landscape, these players are ESPN’s pick as the absolute best given said skill.

Of the 39 players picked, it’s Michigan football running back Cole Cabana who has the distinction of being the best pass-catching running back as a 2023 freshman.

Best pass catching RB: Cole Cabana, Michigan

ESPN 300 rank: 116 Cabana has excellent ball skills and is very polished as a pass receiver. He can line up in the slot and be just as effective given his hands and route running savvy. He’s a difficult matchup in space and will most likely be moved around the backfield in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have one of the top backfields this season, and it will take time before we see major production from Cabana.

Cabana was injured in spring ball but is expected to be healthy either before or at some point during the season. His compatriot in the backfield, fellow freshman Benjamin Hall, is getting accolades coming off of spring ball, and along with Tavierre Dunlap and C.J. Stokes, there will be a lot of competition to get time as that third running back in the rotation behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

