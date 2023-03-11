ESPN picks Justin Rogers as Auburn’s newcomer to watch

The Auburn Tigers will look very different than they did a season ago. Not only is there a new head coach in Hugh Freeze but the roster has undergone some massive changes.

The Tigers have brought in a combined 33 players from either the transfer portal or the high school ranks and are not done adding yet. There are plenty of players who are set to make an impact and are worth keeping an eye on during spring practice but ESPN has singled out one as their newcomer to watch and its Kentucky nose guard transfer Justin Rogers.

He spent the past three seasons at Kentucky and has improved in each one. Last year he started all 13 games and made 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

“When Auburn has been at its best, the Tigers have almost always been menacing in the defensive line,” ESPN wrote. “That’s what makes Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers so valuable to this defense. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound tackle has gotten better each year he’s been in the SEC and should be a staple in the middle of the Auburn defensive front.”

He should battle with returning starter Jayson Jones for the starting nose tackle job and brings proven experience to a room that lacked depth entering the offseason.

More Football!

'Big-boy ball' awaits transfer Brian Battie at Auburn Auburn makes top 8 for elite WR Chance Robinson Auburn QBs rank near bottom of College Football Network's SEC rankings Tank Bigsby reveals his pick to win Auburn's starting quarterback job

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire