ESPN picks extending Ryan Kelly as Colts’ final offseason move

Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently picked one final move that each NFL team should make prior to training camp. For the Colts, that move wasn’t adding to the cornerback or safety positions, but instead, Schatz believes they should extend center Ryan Kelly.

Kelly is currently entering the final year of his four-year extension that he signed back in 2020. Next offseason, in his age 32 season, Kelly will be a free agent.

“Although Kelly is 32, he still ranked ninth among starting centers in pass block win rate (94.1%) a season ago,” wrote Schatz. “There’s no clear heir apparent on the roster, so now would be a good time to get Kelly locked up for another couple of seasons.”

The Colts did utilize a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft on Tanor Bortolini, who spent most of his snaps at Wisconsin playing center but is capable of playing all three interior offensive line positions. But, to Schatz’s point, it’s far too early to say with any sort of certainty that he can be the long-term answer at that position.

Kelly continues to play at a high level. On PFF’s recent rankings of the center position, Kelly was No. 4 on their list heading into the 2024 season.

After missing out on the Pro Bowl in 2022, Kelly bounced back last season, allowing just seven pressures and one sack. He had a career-high run-blocking grade from PFF and ranked first among centers in pass-blocking efficiency. Kelly has proven to be fairly durable during his career, playing at least 14 games in each of the last six seasons.

In addition to Kelly’s ability to win as a blocker, he’s a leader, not only among the Colts’ offensive line, but for the team, and provides a valuable presence for Anthony Richardson with his ability pre-snap to identify and communicate blocking protections to the rest of the offense.

“Ryan’s my brother,” said Quenton Nelson. “He gives everything he can for this organization, and especially his guys on the offensive line. He’s been a leader since I got here. A guy I looked up to when I got here, and he’s so important to our O-line room, especailly, and then this team as well.

“He played great last year, and just really happy for him to do that last year after what he’s gone through. It shows what a tough person he is and how much he loves this team.”

Given the Colts’ current salary cap situation and what they are projected to have available next offseason, cap space shouldn’t be much of a hurdle in getting any sort of deal done.

“I want to stay here,” Kelly said earlier this offseason via Horseshoe Huddle. “It’s my ninth year here, it’s the last year of my contract, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want another one. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Putting playmakers around Richardson is obviously important, but consistent success for a young quarterback begins with blocking and protecting, as GM Chris Ballard said earlier this offseason, and without a doubt, this offensive line is far better with Kelly than without.

