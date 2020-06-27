ESPN, PFF rank 49ers' roster as third-best in NFL entering 2020 season

In three years, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have built a juggernaut in Santa Clara.

The duo was hired in 2017, and took over a roster that was depleted. The 49ers were coming off a 2-14 season in 2016 when Lynch and Shanahan came on board.

But in the blink of an eye, the 49ers went from 4-12 in 2018 to playing in the Super Bowl last season.

And the best part for the 49ers and their fans is that it appears the team has a roster that is built to last.

ESPN writer Ben Linsey used Pro Football Focus' database to rank the best overall rosters in the NFL, and he lists San Francisco as having the third-best. The Baltimore Ravens were No. 1 and the New Orleans Saints came in at No. 2.

The 49ers' strength is their defensive line, where they have two borderline elite players -- Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

"Despite the 49ers trading away DeForest Buckner this offseason, there is a chance that their four-man pass rush could be even better in 2020," Linsey wrote. "They used the 13th overall pick they received in the Buckner trade to select Javon Kinlaw (PFF's top interior pass-rusher in the 2020 draft), and more important, they should be getting a healthy Dee Ford back after offseason surgery. Ford's 77 quarterback pressures in 2018 were more than any other edge defender."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





The 49ers' secondary leaves a lot to be desired, despite Richard Sherman grading out as an elite cornerback.

But it's the acquisition of left tackle Trent Williams that could be the biggest difference-maker.

"Williams sat out the entire 2019 season, but he earned eight consecutive grades of 75.0 or higher from 2011 through 2018, finishing six of those seasons above the 80.0 threshold," Linsey wrote. "It bears seeing how his recent injuries and time away from the field will affect his play, but the move to acquire him allows the 49ers to maintain one of the best starting tackle duos in the NFL."

Story continues

The 49ers are young too. Sherman and Williams, both 32, are the oldest starters. No other start will turn 30 during the 2020 season.

Some of the young players on the roster -- Jimmy Garoppolo, Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner -- are just tapping into their vast potential. If they take the next steps in their development, the 49ers will be in good shape.

Most Super Bowl teams aren't able to add two first-round draft picks, but that's exactly what the 49ers were able to do this year with the additions of Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. Those team-friendly contracts can help lengthen the 49ers' title window.

[RELATED: 49ers striking fear into division foes]

Even if Lynch and Shanahan are forced to move on from a key piece of the roster, like DeForest Buckner, Emmanuel Sanders and Joe Staley, they've proven they know how to fill those voids.

It's only been three years, but it looks like Lynch and Shanahan have a blueprint to keep the 49ers' roster fresh. If they can keep this up, San Francisco might be able to keep their Super Bowl window open longer than most teams in the NFL.

And if they are really good, maybe they can build a New England Patriots-type run of dominance.

[SPORTS UNCOVERED: Listen to the latest episode]





ESPN, PFF rank 49ers' roster as third-best in NFL entering 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area