ESPN, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Extend Partnership Into 2034

ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions have reached a media rights extension that will see “Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli” and original content such as “Peyton’s Places” and “Eli’s Places” air on multiple platforms.

The nine-year deal, which runs into 2034, comes after the two parties struck their original three-year agreement in 2021, which was extended in 2022.

“Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli” blends real-time analysis with authentic commentary from two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. The brothers are also joined each week by celebrity friends from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

The series, also known as “The Manningcast,” holds the top 15 spots among ESPN’s most-watched alternate telecasts, with individual editions approaching two million viewers. It was awarded the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series in 2022 and Peyton earned the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst in 2023.

The new deal with Omaha Productions came alongside ESPN and Disney’s NFL rights running through the 2032-33 season. It includes 25 annual games — consisting of “Monday Night Football” games, a Week 18 Saturday Doubleheader, a Monday night Super Wild Card game and a Divisional playoff game.

ESPN will produce and present Super Bowl LXI from Los Angeles, California in February 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in February 2031.

