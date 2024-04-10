ESPN, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Set Long-Term Content Deal

ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions have signed a new long-term content deal.

The deal will keep Manning in business with the sports network until 2034. Manning and Omaha Productions had originally signed a deal with ESPN in 2021 for three years, though an extension was announced in 2022.

The multi-platform deal covers the continuation of the popular “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” also known as the “Manningcast,” as well as additional Omaha content such as “Peyton’s Places” and “Eli’s Places.

“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” sees the Manning brothers, both of whom are former Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, offering analysis of the week’s game as well as interacting with special guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment. The series originally debuted in 2021 and won multiple Sports Emmys in 2022.

In the docuseries “Peyton’s Places,” Manning travels the country and speaks with people from the world of football to discuss the game’s impact and lasting cultural legacy. Similarly, “Eli’s Places” follows Eli Manning as he delves deep into the world of college football.

This is the latest good news for Omaha Productions recently. It was announced in 2023 that Peter Chernin’s North Road Co. had taken a minority stake in the company, giving Omaha access not only to an influx of capital but also to the production and distribution infrastructure Chernin is building. Omaha also has multiple other projects in the works, including an NBA docuseries that also boasts LeBron James and the Obamas among its producers.

