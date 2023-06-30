ESPN personality reiterates Michigan football is his No. 1 in 2023

Georgia is rightfully the media darling entering the 2023 season, while Alabama and Ohio State — one being a dynasty and the other being a perennial powerhouse — are also firmly in the mix for a national championship.

Coming off of a 13-1 season and returning a ton of playmakers, Michigan football is thought of to be somewhere in the middle of those other three, but some think this could be the year for Jim Harbaugh and company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis said earlier in the offseason that Michigan football would be his No. 1 team, and he appeared on the Paul Finebaum show on Thursday to reiterate that fact and share more about why.

Via On3:

“Well, because it’s in the state of Michigan, they’re asking me if Michigan is going to win the national championship … and at least to start the season, and I believe ranking should be very fluid early. I’m going to have Michigan No. 1 in the preseason,” Davis said. “My biggest reason is they are one of the few contenders who have enough everywhere else and a proven quarterback who I believe is going to be much better. He was already good, but I think he’s going to take a giant step forward, J.J. McCarthy this upcoming season.” However, Davis provided reasons why other big schools could top Michigan this season. “Now, if Georgia comes out and shows that they’re locked in at quarterback, then I’m probably going to move the Bulldogs back to No. 1 pretty quickly,” Davis said. “But at least to start, Michigan has offensive linemen and they’ve added to it through the transfer portal. I think they’ll be good enough on defense, they also helped themselves with a pass rusher on defense, McCarthy and obviously they have two terrific running backs.”

The schedule is also beneficial for the maize and blue, with three Group of 5 nonconference games, and no major players in the Big Ten coming until late in the season. The road game at Penn State comes in Week 11 while the Wolverines host OSU in Week 13. Though the road game against Minnesota could be tough, as could the Week 12 contest at Maryland, there’s no guarantee either will be good enough to take down a Michigan team thought to be the class of the Big Ten.

Advertisement

More Football!

Former Michigan football DT Mazi Smith goes full beast mode Michigan football safety target sets decision date Top Michigan football target in Ohio, 2024 CB Aaron Scott, sets commitment date

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire