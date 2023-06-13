ESPN has Penn State in their Top 10 defenses

As the calendar gets closer and closer to the start of the college football season, media outlets are putting together their previews for the upcoming season. Player and team rankings have been prevalent on many of the sites covering college football.

ESPN just put out their list of the top 10 defenses coming into the season. They had 10 of their writers vote on a ballot where 10 points are given to their first-place vote and one point is given to their 10th-place vote.

After a dominant defense last year, Penn State once again finds itself with a defense that is poised to be just as dominant. Manny Diaz is in his second season as the defensive coordinator and will be able to do more things with his defense than he was able to show last year.

Where does Penn State rank according to ESPN?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 12 Points

Luke Fickell is taking over as the head coach of Wisconsin. He’s a defensive minded guy who spend 11 years as the defensive coordinator of Ohio State before taking his first head coaching job at Cincinnati.

Now he returns back to the Big Ten looking to have the same amount of defensive success he had at Ohio State.

“Four of Wisconsin’s top five tacklers from 2022 return, as do 73% of last season’s total tackles. The center of the Badgers’ defense should be strong with the return of linebackers Maema Njongmet and Jordan Turner, the team’s leading tacklers in 2022. Njongmeta had 95 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and an interception.”

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 29 Points

It’s been a disappointing tenure for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M since he left Florida State to coach in the SEC. He has not lived up to the expectations of his contract or the talent level that is in the program. However, talent does eventually show it’s head and this could be the year where the defense puts together a dominant season. This will be the second season at A&M for defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin after he left Ole Miss.

“He returns a group in College Station that didn’t live up to expectations last season (they were 123rd in run defense) despite still finishing in the top 25 nationally in points allowed. The Aggies return talented veterans on the line in Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson and Shemar Turner, as well as players from a historic 2022 defensive recruiting class that includes linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Walter Nolen, LT Overton, and Shemar Stewart.”

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 31 Points

LSU had a great year in Brian Kelly’s first season. They won the SEC West and made the SEC Championship game. There is a ton of hype surrounding LSU this season and understandably so. It’s the first true recruiting cycle for Kelly and will have a more established system in place with the returning players.

“LSU will also benefit from having defensive coordinator Matt House and his staff back for another season. The continuity and carryover from 2022 should allow the Tigers to play even faster and more instinctively, and one of the keys will be how well several transfers fit on defense.”

ESPN Score: 34 Points

Florida State is coming off one of their most exciting seasons in recent years. It has been a struggle for the program after Jimbo Fisher left in 2017. Mike Norvell led the Seminoles to double digit wins last season for the first in six years. There is a lot of hype surrounding Florida State with the amount of talent returning from last year’s team.

“Florida State has made significant progress on defense each year Mike Norvell has been head coach. Headed into 2023, the defense is expected to take an even bigger leap thanks to major contributors returning and yet another influx from the transfer portal.”

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 41 Points

Iowa and defense are synonymous at this point. They put field elite defenses year after year regardless of who is putting on the Hawkeye jersey. That shouldn’t change this season despite losing some high profile players to the NFL Draft.

“Since 2018, Iowa ranks second nationally behind Georgia in points allowed (16.1) and since 2017 leads the FBS in turnovers gained with 146. The Hawkeyes face some immediate challenges in 2023, having to replace NFL first-round draft picks Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell among others. But the group also brings back star power and experience, including cornerback Cooper DeJean (five interceptions in 2022) and defensive end Deontae Craig (6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles).”

ESPN Score: 55 Points

It’s been five years since Clemson was the best team in college football when the lifted the championship trophy. While they’ve still won double digit games every season since their last championship, it’s been three seasons since they made the playoff. Dabo Swinney is ready to get his team back competing for national championships and the defense could be the reason they’re able to accomplish that goal.

“But there is reason for optimism headed into 2023. Clemson returns the best starting linebacker duo in the country in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, who combined for 169 tackles in their first year as starters in 2022. They showed the type of big-play capability that Clemson generally gets at linebacker — with 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks between them. There is depth and veteran leadership along the defensive front, too, with Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro returning.”

ESPN Score: 60 Points

This has been an exciting offseason for Penn State. The hype train is rolling with talks about this being one of the best teams the Nittany Lions have had in years. A lot of that has to do with the defense that is returning impact players at every meaningful position group.

“Penn State’s defense was one of the best in the country last year, and it should be again with coordinator Manny Diaz returning for his second season. The Nittany Lions allowed just 18.2 points per game, which was the seventh fewest among all Power 5 teams. The defensive line will be the strength of the group, particularly on the edge, where Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac will be the stars. The staff also has high expectations for Dani Dennis-Sutton.”

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 74 Points

Alabama seemingly always has great defenses. Nick Saban comes from the defensive side of the ball and coaches the secondary himself. The Crimson Tide are coming off a season they not only didn’t make the College Football Playoff, they didn’t even win their division. Saban turned to an old friend in Kevin Steele to run his defense this season.

“Veteran Kevin Steele takes over as Alabama’s coordinator, which will be his third stint working under Nick Saban. Steele knows Saban’s defense and knows the SEC. He was a Broyles Award finalist at Auburn in 2017, when the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide and played in the SEC championship game. One of Steele’s priorities is generating more negative plays on defense and forcing opposing offenses into mistakes. Alabama finished 11th in the SEC a year ago with only 17 forced turnovers in 13 games.”

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

ESPN Score: 80 Points

Since things got a little dicey between Jim Harbaugh and the fanbase, Michigan has gone to the next level with back to back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances. Harbaugh has it rolling in Ann Arbor anchored by a physical defense.

“The Wolverines have reestablished their excellence on defense, overcoming key player and coaching losses after the 2021 season to once again finish in the top 10 nationally in points allowed (16.1) and yards per play allowed (4.7). They now have the continuity to build further as they aim for three straight Big Ten titles, another CFP appearance and a deeper postseason run. Second-year coordinator Jesse Minter, a Broyles Award finalist, will oversee a unit featuring an exciting mix of veterans, emerging young players and transfers.”

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Score: 100 Points

It should come as no surprised that Georgia finds themselves at the top of a defensive list. They’ve been the best defense in college football the past two seasons and the ESPN writers expect that to continue with all 10 writers giving the Bulldogs first place votes.

“In total, you’ve got a defense that once again is expected to compete to be the best in the country, and we didn’t even get to the Bulldogs’ highly rated recruits coming in this season. Given how Georgia has been recruiting, it’s hard not to see it this way not only this year, but for the foreseeable future.”

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire