ESPN pegs LB T.J. Edwards as free agent add for the Steelers

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were very active in free agency, signing multiple starters. This season the team’s salary-cap situation is somewhat different but this doesn’t mean Pittsburgh can’t still add some pieces this offseason. ESPN pegged one free agent for every team as a must-add, and for the Steelers, it was Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Edwards as a Steeler:

Originally we planned to suggest 33-year-old Lavonte David for the Steelers, as he’s still playing at a high level. However, signing a veteran doesn’t really seem like the Steelers’ way. They’re more likely to sign a younger player still in his prime. So how about the 27-year-old Edwards, who started for Philadelphia for the past three years? Edwards is not a supreme run-stopper, but he’s excellent against the pass. He allowed just 3.6 yards per pass in coverage with a 74% success rate last season.

According to Spotrac, the market value for Edwards is $11.9 million per season and projects a four-year, $47.98 million contract. That’s really rich for an inside linebacker and honestly, free agency hasn’t been kind to Pittsburgh regarding inside linebackers.

If the Steelers wanted to sign Edwards, it would mean the end for Myles Jack. Releasing Jack would save the Steelers $8 million against the cap and get the Steelers closer to having the cash to bring Edwards in. Is Edwards an upgrade? Let us know in the comments below.

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

One free agent each NFL team should re-sign in 2023 Steelers GM Omar Khan says he wants Mitch Trubisky to be around long-term Steelers top free-agent target off the market

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire