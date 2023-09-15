ESPN’s Paul Finebaum sees Deion Sanders fitting in at Florida

You read that headline correctly.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Saunders has made a lot of noise in the football world for a couple of years now (besides his monumental time as a player at Florida State and various NFL franchises).

Sanders made his move to started to make a name for himself as a head football coach at Jackson State in 2020, and made the move to Colorado to give them an immediate turnaround from a 1-11 record in 2022 to an undefeated season (so far) in 2023.

The No. 18 Buffaloes took down TCU in an offensive shootout, 45-42, and demolished Nebraska, 36-14, in week two.

Although his first season at Colorado has just begun, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum sees Sanders leaving the school for a new destination in the SEC.

Finebaum thinks the Florida Gators are the perfect match.

“You’ve got a brand new president there in former Sen. Ben Sasse, who is a forward-thinking guy, who would look at (Sanders) and go, ‘I like this.’ I think he could consider (Florida) the ticket,” Finebaum said. “It is considered as one of the premier public universities in the country. They just finished No. 1 in a poll and I think Deion fits their makeup very well.

“The fact that he played at Florida State makes it even more intriguing and more enticing for Deion. How do you not be attracted by that fertile recruiting ground down there?”

Sanders playing at Florida State gives him all the more reason to return to his alma mater, so the thought of Sanders coming to Florida raises a few question marks. Although Finebaum does have a point in that the state of Florida is a recruiting goldmine and Sanders’ name alone will give him an edge.

Could you see Deion Sanders donning the Orange and Blue?

