ESPN’s Paul Finebaum ranks the four best CFB teams

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has named his top four teams in college football following a crazy Week 7. Four ranked and undeafeated teams lost in Week 7. Let’s recap the top action from last week.

Tennessee got a monster, 52-49, home win over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. It is the Volunteers’ biggest win in a long time. As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs dominated Vanderbilt. Clemson won at Florida State. Michigan dominated Penn State. USC lost a thrilling game to Utah. TCU won an overtime game against Oklahoma State.

College football has several more enticing games in Week 8. How does Paul Finebaum rank his top four teams?

Just outside the top four: Clemson

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers won on the road, 34-28, at Florida State. Clemson (7-0) hosts an undefeated Syracuse team in Week 8. The Tigers have played in several close games. Clemson has improved a ton on the offensive side of the ball.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Finebaum thinks that you could make a case to rank Michigan anywhere in the top four. The Wolverines are coming off a dominant second half in their 41-17 win over Penn State, who was previously undefeated. Michigan has a bye in Week 8.

No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Finebaum considers Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to be the favorite to win the Heisman. It is hard to disagree with that. Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt connected on five touchdown passes in the huge win over Alabama. Tennessee (6-0) faces Tennessee-Martin in Week 8.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s 55-0 win over Vanderbilt does not impress Paul Finebaum. However, he feels that the Bulldogs are back on track. Georgia has a bye in Week 8 and then plays Florida the following week before hosting Tennessee on Nov. 5.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Columbus Dispatch

Paul Finebaum’s top-ranked team had the week off in Week 7. Ohio State (6-0) hosts Iowa in Week 8. The Buckeyes have looked much sharper on the defensive side of the football in 2022.

Story continues

More college football

[listicle id=79842]

[listicle id=79835]

[vertical-gallery id=79790]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire