ESPN’s Paul Finebaum ranks the best CFB teams ahead of Week 10

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams in college football following a crazy Week 9. Let’s recap some of the top action from last week.

Georgia looks like College Football Playoff contenders after beating Florida, 43-20. Kansas upset Oklahoma in the Big 12. Oregon dominated Utah on the road. North Carolina suffered another embarrassing loss in ACC play against Georgia Tech. Florida State, Ohio State and Washington won against conference opponents in Week 9 to keep their undefeated seasons alive.

College football has several enticing games in Week 10, including the LSU-Alabama game. How does Finebaum rank his top five teams?

Oregon really impressed Paul Finebaum with its road performance at Utah. The Ducks will have a chance to get revenge on Washington, who beat Oregon several weeks ago, if Oregon can continue winning.

Florida State dominated Wake Forest in the first half of its Week 9 game to move to 8-0. The Seminoles hit the road to play Pittsburgh on Nov. 4. Paul Finebaum does not like Florida State’s chances of making the College Football Playoff if its picks up a loss because of how weak the ACC is.

Paul Finebaum views the top three college football teams as pretty interchangeable. Finebaum ranks Ohio State, which is coming off a road win at Wisconsin, as his No. 3 team because it has had some struggles.

Finebaum acknowledges that both Michigan and Ohio State’s seasons will probably come down to the Michigan-Ohio State game. Michigan is coming off its bye week and faces a tougher schedule to end the year. The Wolverines will be playing amid a host of controversy generated by the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal.

Paul Finebaum thinks Georgia looked fantastic against Florida, but that things will get tougher for the Bulldogs. Georgia did not miss a beat on offense with star tight end Brock Bowers out.

No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 14 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET in Week 10.

