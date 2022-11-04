ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College Football Playoff comes down to one SEC, one Big Ten game
ESPN's Paul Finebaum talks the impact of Tennessee at Georgia this weekend as well as Michigan at Ohio State to close out the Big Ten regular season.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum talks the impact of Tennessee at Georgia this weekend as well as Michigan at Ohio State to close out the Big Ten regular season.
Wisconsin football offers a 2024 four-star DL out of California:
Georgia-Tennessee isn't just any game. So we reached out to writers who cover college football on the national scene for their prediction.
It’s hard to turn on the television these days and not see either Nick Saban or Bryce Young on the screen.
Perhaps the biggest game of the college football season highlights the six games to watch in Week 10. But there's more than just Georgia-Tennessee.
Behind enemy lines: UGA Wire previews the game of the century versus Tennessee
At the @VoiceofCFB, @TPrangleyJr noted one specific way #USC's D can improve. Catch the Trojan postgame show live this Saturday night.
Here's three former Ohio State football players who did not have full final seasons with the Buckeyes.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
The Tennessee Vols face their biggest challenge yet: a battle against No. 1 Georgia in Athens.
Tennessee's rise this season has set the table for one of the best treats in college football: No. 1 vs. 2. It will be the first 1-vs.-2 matchup since LSU beat Alabama in 2019 on the way to the national championship. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) has since turned into the story of the season, piling up a long list of wins against teams ranked at the time: No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Florida, No. 25 LSU, No. 3 Alabama and No. 19 Kentucky.
ESPN says Oregon quarterback is one of the 25 most surprising players in the 2022 college football season.
The St. Louis native is not even the most popular Tatum in the wider Celtics family, with his son Deuce claiming that title for himself.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has not apologized for posting a link to an antisemitic film. The Nets announced the team and Irving would each donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, said he's disappointed that Irving has not denounced the film. Michael George has the latest.
See our predictions for Michigan State's road matchup against Illinois on Saturday
Details of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp contract were released via open records. It includes on his buyout if he were to leave.
Clemson doesn't belong and Michigan does. Here is what Paul Finebaum said about the College Football Playoff rankings out this week.
Joel Klatt was not happy with the number of SEC teams in the top 10.
Huge concessions have been made by Tigray leaders to end a two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.
As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
Could a slasher adaptation of A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie The Pooh characters become the underdog movie of the year? Okay, that’s more than a little dramatic. But after the first images from the film went viral back in May, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey is now set for a theatrical release—something Hulu’s Predator prequel Prey didn’t even receive.