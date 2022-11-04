ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College Football Playoff comes down to one SEC, one Big Ten game

Associated Press

Tennessee's rise this season has set the table for one of the best treats in college football: No. 1 vs. 2. It will be the first 1-vs.-2 matchup since LSU beat Alabama in 2019 on the way to the national championship. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) has since turned into the story of the season, piling up a long list of wins against teams ranked at the time: No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Florida, No. 25 LSU, No. 3 Alabama and No. 19 Kentucky.