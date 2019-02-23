ESPN panel favors Celtics to land Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For the better part of the 2018-19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have been surrounded by rumors regarding Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Irving is set to be a free agent after this season while Davis will almost certainly be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 offseason. It's unclear exactly what the future has in store for both players, but both could be in different uniforms next year.

However, a recent ESPN panel predicted where the NBA's superstars would be playing next season. According to the panel, the Celtics are the favorites to land both Davis and Irving.

The Celtics earned 61.1 percent of the panel's vote when looking at Davis' move. The reasoning for this is simple. Davis has to be traded on a one-year deal and the Celtics are one of the few teams in the league that can offer the Pelicans an enticing trade offer for the franchise star. Thanks to their glut of young assets including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and several first-round draft picks, many believe that the team will swing the deal, even if they don't have a guarantee that Davis will re-sign with them in the 2020 offseason.

The Celtics have previously indicated that all options are on the table in trade Davis trade talks. It also helps that Davis has recently stated that the Celtics are on his list, as that will give the team a better chance of signing him to a long-term extension

Meanwhile, the panel's projections of Irving are a bit more split. The Celtics received 52.8 percent of the vote for Irving while the New York Knicks got 30.6 percent. It makes sense that Irving's numbers would be lower than that of Davis, as Irving is a free agent and has no hurdles to dodge when considering signing with another team.

It would stand to reason that if the Celtics do trade for Davis, it would incentive Irving to stay. After all, the two are good friends and the Celtics could sell the duo on the idea of playing for a title together with a strong supporting cast.

