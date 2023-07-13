ESPN omits Steelers legend Mel Blount off list of greatest cornerbacks

There are lots of ways to categorize the all-time greats in the NFL. But one category few players can be a part of is to be a player who forced the NFL to change the rules due to your play style.

This is what happened with former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mel Blount. His level of physicality was something never seen in the NFL before and it forced the league to tighten up the rules and created the five-yard chuck rule where cornerbacks were no longer able to hit receivers more than five yards downfield.

But this wasn’t enough for ESPN to include them in the infographic below when they asked who the greatest cornerback of all time was. They did include former Steeler Rod Woodson who absolutely deserves consideration but to not include Blount is the pinnacle of disrespect. I’d like to think if you asked guys on the lists like Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman they would agree Blount’s place in history is cemented and he should be on the board over at least half the guys on the infographic.

