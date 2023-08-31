ESPN has Ohio State playing in three games that will impact the College Football Playoff

By now we know that virtually every season, Ohio State Football has some say in the College Football Playoff race.

That trend looks like it will continue this fall, as ESPN ranked 10 games — plus five more– that will impact the College Football Playoff (subscription required). Other games on their list that don’t include Ohio State include LSU going to Alabama, Georgia at Tennessee, Texas at Alabama, and Florida State at Clemson.

The Big Ten has just one other game on its list that doesn’t have the Buckeyes playing in them and it’s Michigan’s game at Penn State. Find out below where ESPN ranked Ohio State in impactful games along with if the rationale makes sense.

No. 9 - Penn State at Ohio State

.@JT_Tuimoloau was in the 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 on the @OhioStateFB defense today. 😱 ⚡️ 6 tackles

⚡️ 2 sacks

⚡️ 2 INT

⚡️ 1 TD

⚡️ 1 FR

⚡️ 3 TFL 📍 @enjoyillinois pic.twitter.com/SBSVHloxck — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 29, 2022

ESPN’s rationale

The “worldwide leader” noted that the win last year against Penn State really helped the Buckeyes’ cause in getting back to the CFP and “another win this fall can do the same.” As for the Nittany Lions, a win would show the committee they deserve to be in the conversation.

Does this make sense?

An extended look at Penn State’s QBs pic.twitter.com/UYFSevZ8aB — Colin Crissey (@ColinPat3) August 31, 2023

My rationale

Although the Big Ten didn’t protect this game, it should be one that makes a mark on the CFP. Penn State doesn’t often win this one, its last coming in 2011, but the roster is the best it’s been in a while. But like the Buckeyes, they have a major question mark at quarterback.

No. 7 - Ohio State at Notre Dame

ESPN’s rationale

Rewinding to last year, ESPN sees this year’s game having a national impact as well. It sees that the “Buckeyes could be in an almost identical situation if they lose at Michigan in the regular-season finale but win every other game.” ESPN does mention that if Ohio State does win, it would need Notre Dame to have a solid season to pad the resume.

Does this make sense?

Michael Hall Jr. (#51) of Ohio State had himself a game vs. Notre Dame last year. Here are two back-to-back plays where he shows off his run-stuffing ability. pic.twitter.com/k55VdeL5Mp — Nick Price (checkmark) (@PriceCheck3) May 30, 2023

My rationale

I completely agree with this one. Having a non-conference top-10 matchup win will go a long way with the playoff committee. Plus, it looks like this year’s Notre Dame team is leaps and bounds better due to the quarterback play of Sam Hartman and the Irish should win plenty of games to help the Buckeyes strength of schedule.

No. 1 - Ohio State at Michigan

ESPN’s rationale

Like the explanation for their Ohio State at Notre Dame pick, last year is a good case study on how impactful “The Game” is. The Buckeyes lost, but they still managed to make the CFP. ESPN sees it as “Michigan arguably needs this win more because of a nonconference lineup that includes East Carolina and Bowling Green.” Due to the lack of a potential resume, the Wolverines almost need to win against OSU to be considered for a CFP spot.

Does this make sense?

My rationale

“The Game” will once again have all eyes on it, but right now it’s too early to call this game as being the most impactful in the CFP race. ESPN knows there are two other massive games for the Buckeyes ahead of this one, and if they happen to trip up in either or both, the luster of this matchup wears thin. Hopefully that doesn’t happen and ESPN is correct that the final regular season game for the rivals will make another mark on the College Football Playoff.

