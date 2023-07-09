ESPN offers projection, burning questions for Iowa Hawkeyes, Big Ten West

For our mentals, let’s go ahead and round down: the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 college football season is basically 50 days away. Bring on Utah State and an 11 a.m. kickoff on FS1 on Sept. 2 from inside Kinnick Stadium.

While Iowa has been red-hot on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly exciting to see, Hawkeye fans are ready to turn 2023 into a black and gold coronation in Indianapolis.

It’s an exciting year in the Big Ten West from this standpoint: It’s the final year of the Big Ten West. In 2024, welcome aboard UCLA and USC and welcome to a brand new world of Big Ten football.

That means one final joyride around the Big Ten West. What are the expectations heading into 2023? What are the biggest questions?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is the architect of the network’s SP+ projections, which are tempo- and opponent-adjusted measures of college football efficiency. The SP+ Power Rankings are created using returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

As Connelly breaks down the Big Ten West, he shares a look at the latest SP+ projections for the division and asks some of the big questions for the division heading into 2023.

Iowa's 2023 SP+ projections

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

SP+ Projection: No. 29 nationally

Offensive SP+ Projection: No. 81

Defensive SP+ Projection: No. 1

Average SP+ wins: 8.1 wins (5.6 Big Ten wins)

Rest of the Big Ten West's SP+ projections

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: No. 19 nationally in SP+ (No. 7 defense, No. 41 offense); 8.8 projected average wins (6.1 Big Ten wins)

Minnesota: No. 31 nationally in SP+ (No. 9 defense, No. 63 offense); 6.8 projected average wins (4.6 Big Ten wins)

Illinois: No. 44 nationally in SP+ (No. 8 defense, No. 86 offense); 6.5 projected average wins (4.3 Big Ten wins)

Purdue: No. 48 nationally in SP+ (No. 45 offense, No. 52 defense); 5.6 projected average wins (3.6 Big Ten wins)

Nebraska: No. 49 nationally in SP+ (No. 35 defense, No. 65 offense); 6.2 projected average wins (3.6 Big Ten wins)

Northwestern: No. 83 nationally in SP+ (No. 28 defense, No. 126 offense); 3.7 projected average wins (1.7 Big Ten wins)

Burning Question for the Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa’s burning question per ESPN: Will Iowa complete the “Drive to 325?”

After last year’s nightmarish offensive showing, Iowa amended Brian Ferentz’s contract and loaded it with incentives. The bar for those incentives, however, is hilariously low. Basically, if Iowa averages 25 points per game — an average that evidently includes points scored by awesome defensive and special teams units and still would have ranked a dire 85th in FBS in 2022 — he’ll get a hefty bonus. That means the Hawkeyes need to score 325 points in a 13-game bowl season (making a bowl, as they have for 10 straight years, also is a requirement) and 350 if they reach the Big Ten title game. – Connelly, ESPN.

Technically, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz did receive a $50,000 pay cut from last season. Now, his base salary is $850,000 heading into the 2023 season as compared to the $900,000 figure entering 2022. His two-year rolling contractual agreement is gone as well.

But, as Connelly points out, the amendment to Brian Ferentz’s contract is positioned in a way to where he’d receive a hefty bonus if Iowa averages more than 25 points per game. A one-time lump sum bonus of $112,500 to be precise. Brian Ferentz’s two-year rolling contractual agreement would also return if Iowa reaches that 25 points per game threshold. Brian Ferentz would be due a base salary of $925,000 for the 2024 college football season.

It’s why I said initially that Brian Ferentz didn’t receive a pay cut, he likely received a $62,500 raise.

Back to the point at hand, though. Just like the 2022 offseason before it, yes, offensive improvement is the major talking point and big key heading into 2023.

However, it’s not really the Drive for 325 (or 350) that will define this season. It’s how much more than that Drive for 325 can Iowa deliver? How much have Cade McNamara and the rest of Iowa’s transfer portal facelift truly improved this offense? That’s what will define 2023.

If the answer is drastically, then Iowa is going to be a factor to win the Big Ten like Phil Steele is predicting. Iowa missing out on facing Ohio State and Michigan is certainly a helper.

One last trip around a Big Ten West that isn’t altogether imposing should be fruitful with a defense like the Hawkeyes possess. It’s once again up to offensive improvement to make lofty dreams a reality, though.

Burning question for the Badgers

Wisconsin’s burning question per ESPN: Will Luke Fickell’s “Bob Stoops gambit” pay off?

Connelly went the Bob Stoops route when breaking down the Badgers’ 2023 hopes. He noted how Bob Stoops hired offensive coordinator Mike Leach when he arrived in Norman heading into the 1999 college football season. Why did Stoops do that? He wanted someone on staff he hated defending while at Florida.

Stoops’ other thought process was that bringing Leach in with him would attract good quarterbacks to Norman, Okla. Mission accomplished. The Sooners landed Josh Heupel and Jason White right off the bat.

Has first-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell done the same by bringing in offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina?

Over the last six years at Ole Miss and North Carolina, Longo has become one of the world’s better sommeliers of up-tempo, pass-happy football. His teams do run the ball — those six years produced five 1,000-yard rushers, including two in just 12 games in 2020 — but they’ve averaged an offensive SP+ ranking of 15.5 thanks mostly to prolific quarterbacks such as Drake Maye, Sam Howell and Jordan Ta’amu. I don’t know the inner workings of Fickell’s mind, but if his thought process in hiring Longo was, “I want to sign high-level quarterbacks, and we’ll figure out the rest from there,” it would make some amount of sense. It also seems to have worked. Fickell brought in three blue-chip transfers in SMU’s Tanner Mordecai(3,524 yards and 33 TDs last year), Oklahoma’s Nick Evers and Mississippi State’s Braedyn Locke. The former is a senior, the latter two redshirt freshmen. He also signed five receiver transfers, including two blue-chip sophomores, and he held on to slot man Chimere Dike, a potential star in a more pass-heavy environment. – Connelly, ESPN.

Burning question for the Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota’s burning question per ESPN: OK, is this Minnesota’s year?

Even though the Gophers are replacing longtime starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, there’s a lot of excitement and belief that they have a star stepping in. Now, it’s Athan Kaliakmanis’ chance to shine. Can he finally take Minnesota and P.J. Fleck over the top in the West?

Over six seasons in Minneapolis, P.J. Fleck has built a sturdy and consistently competitive program. In Minnesota’s last three full seasons, the Gophers have gone a combined 29-10. They’ve won three bowls and, back in 2019, pulled off their first top-10 finish in 57 years. But when it comes to winning the West, they’ve always managed to lose the game they couldn’t. In 2019, they just had to serve out a home win over Wisconsin to take the title but got blown out 38-17. In 2021, they couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead at Iowa and came up five points short. In 2022, they were mostly brilliant in September and November but couldn’t overcome injuries and quarterback uncertainty during a three-game October losing streak. A 20-10 loss to Purdue in that span made the difference. – Connelly, ESPN.

Burning question for the Huskers

Nebraska’s burning question per ESPN: How long will it take Matt Rhule at Nebraska?

Matt Rhule’s first seasons at each of his collegiate head coaching stops were rough. Temple finished 2-10 in 2013 and Baylor finished 1-11 in 2017. Obviously, the Baylor situation was a nasty cleanup job that Rhule walked into. You can’t tell the story fairly without acknowledging that.

Still, the numbers are the numbers and it does indicate that it might take Rhule a season to get the engine started for Nebraska. Rhule improved Temple to a six-win team in 2014 and then a 10-win team in 2015. Similarly, he took Baylor to a seven-win team in 2018 and then an 11-win team in 2019.

Is there a fast start in Lincoln? Or, is that a slow burn like his two previous head coaching stops?

The transfer portal has sped up rebuilding projects — you don’t necessarily have to strip things down to the foundation anymore — and Rhule seems to be embracing it. He brought in veterans like Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, Virginia slot receiver Billy Kemp IV, Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert (who needs a waiver to play in 2023) and Arizona State center Ben Scott, plus a number of young former blue-chippers such as Texas A&M defensive tackle Elijah Jeudy and Florida safety Corey Collier Jr. – Connelly, ESPN.

Burning question for Fighting Illini, Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois, Purdue’s burning question per ESPN: Which of last year’s West darlings better weathers change?

My money here is on Bret Bielema and Illinois. Yes, there’s a lot to replace defensively off a historic group, but Bielema knows how to win in the Big Ten West.

Plus, the addition of Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer should delight Illini fans. Of course, these two teams’ fates are connected by the Ryan Walters thread.

The former Illinois defensive coordinator and the architect of last season’s incredible unit is now Purdue’s head coach.

Neither the Fighting Illini nor the Boilermakers will look much like their 2022 selves this fall. The champs lost head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, 1,300-yard receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham and seven defensive starters. The runners-up lost defensive coordinator Ryan Walters (to Purdue), quarterback Tommy DeVito, 1,600-yard rusher Chase Brown, two all-conference offensive linemen and, most importantly, nearly all of last year’s incredible secondary. That includes first-round corner Devon Witherspoon, second-round safety Jartavius Martin and third-round safety Sydney Brown. – Connelly, ESPN.

Burning question for the Wildcats

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern’s burning question per ESPN: Do Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern have any hope of another rebound?

Doubt Pat Fitzgerald at your own peril. We’ve seen his Northwestern Wildcats go through plenty of ups and downs through the years, and an up always follows a down. It’s awfully hard not to doubt at the moment, though. The Wildcats went from 7-2 and 20th in SP+ in 2020 to 1-11 and 109th in 2022. – Connelly, ESPN.

This question has taken a disturbing turn since Connelly and ESPN published their Big Ten West preview. At the time, it was a perfectly reasonable question to ask. Could Pat Fitzgerald deliver another Northwestern turnaround? Typically, he’s been able to during his tenure in Evanston, Ill.

With the breaking news of a hazing probe underway at Northwestern, Fitzgerald was initially given a two-week unpaid suspension. That penalty is under reconsideration and now the question becomes this: Will Fitzgerald ever coach another game at NU?

