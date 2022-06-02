WATCH: What James Franklin had to say at a football camp in Michigan
James Franklin attends a massive football camp in Michigan with Jim Harbaugh and PJ Fleck
James Franklin attends a massive football camp in Michigan with Jim Harbaugh and PJ Fleck
The Athletic tracks the top 10 storylines as the 2023 cycle ramps up, including Florida's situation.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not one to discuss injuries openly, especially if the injury isn't one that will sideline the player for the season. It's the competitor in him that doesn't want to reveal any team information his opponents could use against the Wolverines during the season. The hot topic coming out of the spring for the Wolverines was the status of rising sophomore JJ McCarthy's throwing shoulder and whether he will be ready for fall camp.
He sure had a ton to say! #GoBlue
The Gators made the cut for yet another big-name 2023 recruit.
This would be a huge pull for Florida football's recruiting team.
Four-star class of 2024 safety recruit Jaylen Heyward has received a scholarship offer from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Fox traveled to Tuscaloosa with his godfather where he showcased his talents to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. "Everything went smooth," Fox said. The trip to Tuscaloosa was a first for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete.
When is Penn State's white out game this season? Details confirmed.
USA Today On his thoughts of being back on Ferris State's campus and recruitingIt's great. Chamber of Commerce Day here, great to see so many folks out here. Coach and players, parents. It's incredible.
Here are some takeaways from Wednesday's OTA practice.
Returning guest stars from the 'Karate Kid' films and shifting perspectives all add to the series' cheeky humor.
The House Judiciary Committee is considering a package of gun bills Thursday in response to recent mass shootings.
We take a look at where the latest bowl projections from 247Sports has the UNC football program early this Summer.
The Nittany Lions will host big back-to-back weekends in Beaver Stadium at the end of October.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
Hideki Matsuyama was informed after he finished the ninth hole that he was disqualified.
Dustin Johnson's willingness to act as the whale for the Saudi sportswashing effort is unsurprising.
Pittsburgh needs to get a veteran defensive lineman before the start of training camp.
You might recall:
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire in L.A. isn’t going to move the needle.