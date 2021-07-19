ESPN’s Nick DePaula posts sneak peek of LaMelo’s signature MB1 outsole

The accolades continue to stack up for Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

Last Friday, Puma and LaMelo Ball posted a video on social media indicating that a signature shoe, the MB1, was coming soon for the 2020-21 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year.

Today, Nick DePaula of ESPN tweeted out a photo, giving a first look at the outsole of the upcoming signature MB1.

First look at LaMelo’s upcoming signature MB1 outsole. pic.twitter.com/0Jy0hcTg9X — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 19, 2021

The outsole, reading ‘RARE’, and Ball having seven fingers in the image helps speak to the campaign’s slogan ‘Not From Here, as you can see in the video as well as DePaula pointing out on Twitter.

With the MB1, Ball would become the first active NBA player with a signature shoe with Puma.