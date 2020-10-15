ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure dies at 48

Jason Owens
ESPN announced the death of reporter Vaughn McClure on Thursday. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

ESPN’s Atlanta Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure is dead at 48 years old.

The network announced on Thursday that he died this week at his home near Atlanta. The cause of death was not reported.

“We all loved Vaughn,” ESPN senior deputy editor John Pluym said in the network’s report of McClure’s death. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters.

“In the last few hours, we've heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”

According to his ESPN bio, McClure joined the network in 2013 and covered the Falcons during their 2017 Super Bowl run. Previously, he worked for the Chicago Tribune from 2009 to 2013 covering the Bears and Bulls. He was a Chicago native.

McClure reported as recently as Wednesday on the Falcons transition from fired head coach Dan Quinnn to interim coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons released a statement on McClure from team president Rich McKay.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure,” McKay said. “He was an earnest, thoughtful reporter who had a passion for his craft and the relationships he held.

“He will be missed dearly and we are holding his family, friends and associates in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Bears also released a statement.

McClure’s colleagues remember him fondly

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson were among McClure’s colleagues to post remembrances on social media.


