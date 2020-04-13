ESPN and NFL Network will combine for NFL draft telecast FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. NFL vice president Troy Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate live in the NFL draft in three weeks. In recent drafts, first-round selections were announced by Commissioner Goodell. Then followed hugs involving players and Goodell some of them comical and photo sessions with the players wearing team ball caps or even showing off team jerseys. This year, with all public events at the planned site of Las Vegas canceled and the draft set to proceed remotely, players will likely be at their homes when their names are called. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year's NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.

ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.

The league previously announced that the draft will serve as a ''Draft-A-Thon,'' which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts.

ESPN has broadcast the draft since 1980. NFL Network launched in the fall of 2003. Their first two drafts were done remotely from Los Angeles before they started reporting on site in 2006.

