DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce among players, celebrities in ESPN Madden NFL 20 tournament

With no real sports to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN has had to get creative in recent weeks, hosting both an NBA Horse competition and an NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Now, it’s the NFL’s turn.

ESPN will put on a Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament next week featuring multiple current players, ESPN personalities and several rappers, the network announced on Thursday.

“Like our broader content efforts on digital and social platforms, esports and gaming are core to our audience expansion priority,” ESPN vice president of social and digital content Ryan Spoon said in a statement. “We remain committed to serving all fans, and the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament is a great way to show that, even though participants are competing against each other, they are all on one team.”

The 16-person tournament will kick off with a bracket reveal on ESPN2 on Sunday. Matches will begin on Monday on both ESPN digital and social platforms.

The championship match will take place on April 26, where the winner will receive a donation in their name to Feeding America.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Several current players are slated to compete, including New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown and free agent running back Devonta Freeman. UFC stars Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier will take part, along with ESPN personalities Katie Nolan, Omar Raja and Pat McAfee.

Rappers Lil Yachty, YG and Snoop Dogg round out the field.

The tournament is similar to the NBA 2K Players Tournament the network held last week, which pitted 16 NBA players against one another in the video game. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker won the tournament, earning a $100,000 donation to Direct Relief and the Arizona Food Bank Network to help with coronavirus relief.

Story continues

While it’s not live sports, the Madden tournament is certainly better than nothing.

And with celebrities joining the field, it’s sure to provide some entertaining moments.

More from Yahoo Sports: