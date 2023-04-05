ESPN NFL insider: Bryce Young ‘is the pick’ for Panthers

Is the tide turning crimson atop the 2023 NFL draft?

For their latest sets of projections, ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both have Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. But their colleague, longtime insider Chris Mortensen, sees it differently.

“What I’m hearing is that both Mel and Todd are gonna have to change their mock drafts—and that Bryce Young is the pick,” Mortensen said on a recent episode of SportsCenter Special. “Yes, connecting Frank Reich to C.J. Stroud in terms of the prototype of guy he’s worked with in the past. But they all love Bryce Young.”

“All” is the key, as the Panthers are attacking this selection collaboratively. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon noted on Monday that members of the braintrust are evaluating the top passing prospects a using “tunnel vision” approach and will come together to form a consensus for the pick.

Mortensen went on to compare Carolina’s situation to that of San Francisco’s back in 2021, but said he believes it’s always been Young for them.

“I think I’ll quote Adam Schefter—who said this reminds him of when the 49ers moved up all the way to three, and it was intentional to draft Mac Jones,” he added. “And then, changed their mind at the last minute and drafted Trey Lance, and that has not worked out for the 49ers. And I think the Panthers are on Bryce Young at the start and will stick with him when it’s time to turn in that card.”

That card gets turned in on the night of April 27.

Related

NFL draft expert believes Panthers should still take Anthony Richardson Report: Several 'influential voices' for Panthers favor Bryce Young Report: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud perceived as 'frontrunners' for Panthers' No. 1 pick

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire