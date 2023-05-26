ESPN NFL insider: Bills’ Josh Allen needs to focus on turnovers

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano isn’t asking too much of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In fact, it’s a worthwhile question and an improvement that could go a long ways.

Graziano went team-by-team in the NFL and asked one QB-related question of each club. For the Bills, it involved Allen’s turnovers from last season.

In 2022, Allen was a MVP candidate but fell off mostly because of turnovers. Whether it was the team asking too much of him or Allen putting more pressure on himself than he needed to, they happened.

Specifically they did in a rare place. Per ESPN, Allen led the NFL in interceptions in the red zone. Of all areas where Allen might need improvement, that’s No. 1.

But there is reason to believe Allen can do that.

To start his career, the Bills quarterback was the complete opposite. He never even threw an interception in the red zone until Buffalo’s AFC Championship Game loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

With Allen claiming he found a new sense of focus and determination this offseason, you can bet some of that will revolve around red-zone turnovers.

Graziano’s full analysis on Allen can be found below:

Can Josh Allen fix his turnover problem? Allen entered the 2022 season as the odds-on MVP favorite, and by several measures he had an excellent season. Only Patrick Mahomes (who won the award) threw more touchdown passes and had a higher QBR. But Allen’s 14 interceptions were only one short of the league lead shared by Dak Prescott and Davis Mills, and a league-leading five of those interceptions came in the red zone. Allen looked last year like a guy who was being asked to carry too much of the load, and it’s easy to understand why. Until drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid this year, the Bills hadn’t drafted an offensive player in the first round other than Allen since 2014 (though it’s important to remember they used their 2020 first-round pick to acquire Stefon Diggs). Allen is the team’s second-leading rusher since he entered the league, just 64 yards behind Devin Singletary, who now plays for Houston. Kincaid should help, but the wide receiver group doesn’t appear noticeably better than it was last year, and the running back corps is being overhauled. If the problem was Allen being asked to do too much, I’m not sure it has been solved.

