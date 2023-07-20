ESPN: NFL execs rank Bills’ Josh Allen as league’s third-best QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was given good and bad news, depending on how you look at it.

ESPN is citing personnel across the NFL – from players to coaches and executives – and going position-by-position to rank the top-10 players at each spot on the field.

Largely considered one of the NFL’s top-three quarterbacks, Allen was rated the third-best QB, according to this survey. On top of that, it’s noted that he’s ranked “well ahead” of anyone else behind him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, Allen was also “far behind” the top two, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, respectively.

In an added bonus, that “fourth” Allen is said to be consider much better than? It’s New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Allen’s highest ranking handed to him by an executive in the poll was first overall. So by some standards, he is considered the league best signal caller.

In terms of Allen’s rating specifically, here’s how ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler‘s sources broke down his game:

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 26 | Last year’s ranking: 3 Allen has bolstered his case as a top-three quarterback but hasn’t quite experienced the breakthrough that feels inevitable. He’s well ahead of the quarterbacks ranked Nos. 4-10 in the voting, but he was far behind Mahomes and Burrow. The prolific scorer has 84 total touchdowns since 2021 (71 passing, 13 rushing). He’s the only quarterback in NFL history to record three seasons with at least 35 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. But his 29 interceptions during that span are the third worst in the league. “His top 20 plays in a game are as good as Mahomes,” a national NFL scout said. “But then Buffalo will go nearly a half and do next to nothing. That doesn’t happen to Kansas City.” Allen was still dominant while under duress in 2022 with a 76.2 QBR when under pressure, nearly 23 points higher than the rest of the quarterback field. His 91.2 third-down QBR also led the league. “If you’re starting a team, I’d consider taking him first,” an AFC exec said. “He can put a team on his back.” But the Bills ran out of gas in a 27-10 playoff loss to Cincinnati, the culmination of a year marred by injuries and Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. The offense also was transitioning to first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey. “I think he got worn down mentally and physically at the end of last year,” the scout said of Allen. “He had a lot on his plate. They didn’t seem as creative without [former offensive coordinator Brian] Daboll. Some games it felt like they were throwing it 40 or so times, and he was running it another 10 times or more. He just needed help.”

Related

Madden 24: Bills' Von Miller rated as one of game's best pass rushers

Madden 24: Bills' Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer both among game's 10-best safeties

Bills' Josh Allen takes part in ESPN's 'My Wish' campaign

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire