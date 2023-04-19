ESPN NFL draft scout loves Iowa LB Jack Campbell

With draft day ever-so rapidly approaching, Iowa linebacker received heavy praise once again from an NFL Draft analyst.

NFL Draft Scout for ESPN, formerly of Bleacher Report Fame, Matt Miller tweeted out “I love Jack Campbell.” The quote was in response to a tweet of Campbell’s fantastic combine scores provided by Kent Lee Platte of Relative Athletic Score.

It is easy to understand why Miller would love Campbell, even if he did rank him as his third-best linebacker in this upcoming draft. Jack Campbell was one of the most productive tacklers in the nation, topping 125 combined tackles in both years as a starter. Campbell was the best-graded coverage linebacker in the draft by Pro Football Focus. Campbell took home a plethora of awards after this season, including the Dick Butkus Award given to the best linebacker in the nation.

Campbell backed up the stellar stats and play on film with a combine for the ages, posting some of the best linebacker numbers in recent years.

Many in the comments were quick to agree with Miller’s adulation of the former Iowa Hawkeyes, making some lofty comparisons to the greats.

Shades of 59 pic.twitter.com/oie6IWLEYg — Big G (@FFCanBeEasy) April 10, 2023

Those are some high praises, being mentioned in the same breath as two of the greatest to ever play the game. I wouldn’t dare make that comparison, a reminder that Luke Kuechly earned 191 tackles in only 12 games his junior year at Boston College, but it’s a great company to keep.

Jack Campbell has the collegiate accolades and the athleticism of a star, can he be the next great NFL middle linebacker?

