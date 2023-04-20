ESPN NFL draft predictor gives Bijan Robinson the best chance of being draft 10th overall

Daniel Jeremiah says, “There’s no way” Howie Roseman will pick Bijan Robinson at No. 10 overall, but crazier things have happened.

The draft is just one week away, and the All-American running back from Texas continues to be linked to Philadelphia despite the Eagles building in the trenches with value picks.

ESPN’s NFL draft predictor released updated chances of where Robinson will be picked, and 10th overall was the choice.

The next best chance was at No. 15 overall, and the odds rose from there.

Robinson would give the Eagles an actual three-down back, and on a rookie deal, that would open up the offense even more for Philadelphia’s trio of pass catchers.

The NFC champs are in their championship window, and the NFL’s top rushing team could flourish with a player that amassed more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons while averaging 6.7 yards per touch.

Pass blocking may be the weakest area of his game, but he still showed an improvement over his college career, ad he didn’t allow a sack last season on 60 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire