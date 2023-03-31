ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller believes Jalen Carter is best suited for the Lions

There’s plenty of uncertainty on what’s going to happen with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. On most consensus boards, he’s one of the three best players in the 2023 NFL Draft. But once you add in the off-the-field issues with Carter, he instantly starts to fall down those boards.

Weeks after his poor performance at the Georgia pro day, there’s been team reports that Carter is already off the board. So far, those two confirmed teams are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons. We’ll find out on the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft if the Raiders and Falcons stay true to their word.

One team worth keeping tabs on in regards to Carter is the Detroit Lions. Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he mentioned how the Lions spoke to a former teammate. Campbell said, “…he told us some things we didn’t know. That nobody probably would’ve known. It was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.”

Campbell wouldn’t elaborate if those things were good or bad but needless to say, it’s an interesting comment. In addition to those comments, it’s been confirmed that Carter will take a pre-draft visit to Detroit. But it hasn’t been just interesting comments from the Lions head coach on Carter. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller also made some interesting comments.

One of the easiest evaluations you'll have for the 2023 NFL Draft is Georgia IDL Jalen Carter. He's one of the best players in the draft, if not, the best player in the draft. Dominant due to his length, power, athleticism and versatility, he can be an impact player from day… pic.twitter.com/oGJSeLscpP — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 27, 2023

During a conference call on Friday, Miller said, “we talked about Jalen Carter earlier, where does he fit? I think [Detroit] is the best fit for Carter, outside of Philly. This is a great fit because you have Dan Campbell. He’s going to make sure that you’re working.”

Story continues

In addition to those comments, Miller also said, “talking to people at Georgia, one thing I heard consistently was that Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were those players for Carter. They led the locker room and everyone followed, everyone got in lockstep.” These comments were made after mentioning about Carter needs to be “in a locker room that is structured and has good leaders.”

There’s a possibility that Carter could end up being the 10th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, the Eagles could even consider moving up for Carter to ensure that they get him. Pairing him back up with Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis might do the next stage of Carter’s career wonders.

Report: Georgia DT Jalen Carter no longer on the Raiders draft board https://t.co/o5k72DFDaa via @thedraftwire — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 30, 2023

At the same time, the Lions could strongly consider Jalen Carter with the 6th overall pick. Over the years, they’ve had the NFL Draft’s best players falling into their laps. In 2021, it was Penei Sewell and in 2022 it was Aidan Hutchinson. Could it happen again this year? It’s all possible. But the main question is if Carter actually fits the Lions?

The player on the field, absolutely does. He displays a consistent motor, versatility and just raw power. His hands are active and he’s able to win with a pass-rush plan that is active but benefits from his speed and power. Carter would compliment the Lions defensive line that is led by Aidan Hutchinson. But pairing him up with Hutch, Cominsky, Paschal, McNeill and the rest of the group could truly benefit the transition to the NFL for Carter. Time will tell, especially with the off-the-field concerns, but taking one of the most talented players in this years draft seems more than possible.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire