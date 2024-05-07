ESPN NFL draft analyst calls Dallas Turner to the Vikings ‘his favorite pick in the draft’

The 2024 NFL draft was another massive success for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the program had 10 players drafted with three being selected in the first round.

Offensive tackle JC latham was the first Nick Saban-produced player off the board as the Tennessee Titans used the No. 7 overall pick on their left tackle of the future. EDGE Dallas Turner was the third defensive player taken in the draft at No. 17 overall to the Minnesota Vikings who traded back up in the draft to go get him. CB Terrion Arnold was the final Alabama player selected in the first round as the Detroit Lions used the No. 24 pick on him. All three former Crimson Tide standouts will be day-one starters with chances to be massive impact players immediately.

Part of it is probably because they played together in college, but many people have compared Turner to the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson. So, there are a lot of expectations for Turner to be one of the better players on the defensive side of the ball from day one.

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst for ESPN, also shares high regards for Turner. Reid listed Turner as his favorite pick in the entire draft saying, “Minnesota hasn’t drafted an edge rusher in the first two rounds since 2005. The team needed to replenish its talent off of the edge after losing Danielle Hunter in free agency. While the team signed Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel during free agency, Turner provides a high upside as a pass-rusher in Brian Flores’ defense. Turner led Alabama with 10 sacks and 45 pressures last season.”

The NFC North is loaded with offensive talent between the Packers and Jordan Love, the Lions and Jared Goff, the Bears, and Caleb Williams. With elite QB play like this in the division, Minnesota knows it will be a top priority to rush the passer in the coming years.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire