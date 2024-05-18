ESPN NFL Broadcaster Sam Ponder Comments On 'Un-American' Harrison Butker Petition

Harrison Butker (left) Samantha Ponder (right)

ESPN broadcaster Samantha Ponder is speaking out on the new petitions demanding Harrison Butker be removed from the Kansas City Chiefs franchise.

As The Blast has previously reported, in his 2024 commencement speech, he seemingly suggested what is a woman's vocation, which has sparked a debate nationwide.

Harrison Butker Delivers Controversial Commencement Speech

While he mentioned COVID-19, President Joe Biden, and the LGBTQ community, his comments on what a woman's calling should be, have taken over the internet.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said. "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?"

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued.

Harrison Butker: 'Embrace One Of The Most Important Titles Of All: Homemaker'

The NFL kicker also spoke about his wife and her role in the household, calling her a "homemaker."

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I'm on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation," he told the 2024 graduating class. "I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

"She is a primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father," he continued. "She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation."

After the speech went viral, a petition made its rounds demanding the Chiefs to let Butker go.

Samantha Ponder Comments On New Petition Regarding Harrison Butker

After hearing about the petition, ESPN broadcaster Samantha Ponder shared a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories.

"I think the petition that he should be fired from the Chiefs is totally un-American," she wrote. "Is a Catholic espousing traditionally Catholic views to a Catholic audience really that shocking?! Why can’t we just respectfully disagree?!"

"Personally, I agreed with a few things he said … especially that most women are more excited/proud of their families than their day jobs. I love my job and have worked my butt off (and slept in my car) to get here, but it’s not even comparable to how I feel about being a mom! ESPN will not be with me on my deathbed. When did that become offensive?" she continued.

ESPN's Samantha Ponder Disagrees With What Harrison Butker Said

While she agreed with some of the points Butker made, there were other comments that she did not agree with.

"I disagreed with a few things he said, too. I do not think my life ‘began’ when I became a wife and mom. I think you can live totally fulfilled purposeful life as a single woman in the workplace!" Ponder added. "Frankly, I think I could have had an equally meaningful life if I never got married/became a mother. I’m so proud to be an American where he can share his beliefs openly."

Harrison Butker Addresses The Men In His 2024 Speech

Aside from addressing the women, Butker also told them men that they should be "unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men."

"Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy. You might have a talent that you don't necessarily enjoy, but if it glorifies God, maybe you should lean into that over something that you might think suits you better," he continued. "I speak from experience as an introvert who now finds myself as an amateur public speaker and an entrepreneur, something I never thought I'd be when I received my industrial engineering degree."

Harrison Butker's full speech can be found here.