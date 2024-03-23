ESPN names two Ohio State pass-rushers as top ten players in the country

When Ohio State football found out that both starting defensive ends, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau were returning, it was viewed as a massive win for head coach Ryan Day.

ESPN is backing up that notion as they looked at the top ten returning pass-rushers and both Buckeyes made their list. Sawyer checked in a No. 4, as Chris Low noted that he “has the burst, size, and skills to reach double digit sacks in 2024 on an Ohio State defensive line that will be loaded.”

That sounds good to us, but what about Tuimoloau? The other former 5-star came in a few spots lower at No. 8. Again Low broke down the seniors game, as “he has the strength and power to overwhelm opposing offensive tackles.”

Mike Hall, Jack Sawyer, and JT Tuimoloau. pic.twitter.com/pssDUZ6Rle — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) March 20, 2024

The expectations are in the statosphere for both Buckeyes, and they should produce this coming fall.

