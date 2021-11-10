ESPN names two Notre Dame parts that could shake up College Football Playoff

The Irish are currently on the outside looking in for return trip to the College Football Playoff, sitting at No. 9 overall. There is still a path for the Irish to make the final four, but plenty of things will need to happen.

College Football Playoff: Notre Dame's updated (unlikely) path

ESPN recently looked at which games and players (insider) could impact the race for a National Title and named two Irish parts, running back Kyren Williams and the Virginia contest this coming weekend. Bill Connelly, who penned the article, had Williams and the game against the Cavaliers as his No. 15 and No. 16 points. Connelly first went over William’s impact.

In the past four games, he has averaged 159 rushing and receiving yards per game (6.2 yards per touch) with seven touchdowns. The Irish’s offense has ignited right along with him, averaging 35 points per game and 6.5 yards per play.

As for this Saturdays game against Virginia, well you might see a whole lot of points up on the board if Connelly is correct.

… UVA boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the country and could suck Notre Dame into a shootout.

It’s important for the defense to show up and hold off Virginia as much as possible. The Irish are still in the race for a CFP spot, but can’t afford to trip up this weekend or any other for the remainder of the regular season.

