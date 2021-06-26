ESPN names two buckeyes on list of surprise NFL players

ESPN recently released their list of Surprise players you should know from NFL minicamps for all 32 teams and two former Ohio State players made the cut. Minicamps and OTAs finally returned and we were able to get a glimpse of the rookies in their new environment and two former Ohio State legends have especially shined.

Most would expect early-round selections like Justin Fields to make this list, but ESPN decided to highlight some middle-round selections with franchises that should allow them to see time early and often.

Here is what the worldwide leader in sports programming had to say about to former Buckeyes who are working hard to make a name for themselves.

Tommy Togiai, DT, Cleveland Browns

Jun 16, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) runs a drill during minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone who has watched the Buckeyes knows that Tommy Togiai falling to the fourth round was insane, and he is already making noise with his elite size and strength. The article mentions that the Browns don't exactly have a proven interior on the defensive line and Togiai could see the field sooner rather than later.

Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cfb Big Ten Championship

Trey Sermon is slotted to be the third back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., but it is only a matter of time before the former Buckeye back takes on the a larger workload. ESPN notes how impressive Sermon looked particularly as a receiver out of the backfield.

