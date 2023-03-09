Giants select TE Dalton Kincaid in latest Lance Zierlein mock draft
In the latest mock draft from NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, the New York Giants select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.
In the latest mock draft from NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, the New York Giants select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Six players were given the non-exclusive franchise tag for 2023. No one, not even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, received an exclusive tag. The franchise tag deadline passed Tuesday. Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million), Giants [more]
The Bills have some work to do to get under the salary cap threshold, but they have multiple options available to do so.
Yahoo Sports NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the new deal that Daniel Jones signed with the New York Giants, and talk about what it means for the future of the team to bring back both Jones and Saquon Barkley next season.
Sam Acho says the Bears wanted to keep Roquan Smith but his contract number was too much for their liking, which is why he's not upset they traded him.
Here are four sides we like for Week 4.
Here are the full details of Daniel Jones' Giants extension, which works well for both sides.
The Giants have been busy this offseason, now signing linebacker Jarrad Davis to a new contract.
Fantasy basketball analyst Alex Barutha takes a look around the NBA and highlights all the major happenings fantasy managers need to know about for Week 20 and beyond.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
Here are results of a fan survey on which free agents the Eagles should keep or let go, with Martin Frank's analysis:
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was asked to rank the top five current 49ers players, and it wasn't an easy task.
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
All eyes have been on whether the Jets will come to agreement on a trade before the start of the new league year and Thursday brought word that they have struck a deal, but it’s not the one everyone’s been waiting to see. According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to acquire safety Chuck [more]
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]