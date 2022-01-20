ESPN names three Ohio State football players in its way-too-early 2022 All-American team

I know it feels like the 2022 college football season is a long way down the road, but you and I both know that we’ll be talking about all things scarlet and gray on the banks of the Olentangy as quickly as life goes by.

We’ve already started projecting ahead and so has everyone else. Ohio State is expected to be one of the best teams in the country again next fall, and to do that, it’ll need some of the best players to play to their capabilities.

ESPN has tried to identify the best of the best in college football next year and has identified three Buckeyes on its way-too-early All-American team, all on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are the three Ohio State players the worldwide leader in sports programming named as some very early 2022 All-Americans before all the dust even gets stirred up to begin to settle.

Running Back, TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN’ Chris Low Says

“As a freshman, Henderson was sensational with 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging nearly 7 yards per carry. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Henderson also caught 27 passes and had four receiving touchdowns. The Ohio State offense isn’t going to lack for dynamic playmakers in 2022, and Henderson could easily surpass the seven plays from scrimmage of 40-plus yards he had this past year.”

Wide Receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN’ Chris Low Says

“The talent in the Ohio State receivers room the past couple of years has been staggering. The next star (if he already wasn’t one) is Smith-Njigba, who led Ohio State in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606) in 2021. His record-setting 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl came with potential first-round draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave watching from the sideline. C.J. Stroud also returns at quarterback for the Buckeyes, which will make Smith-Njigba even more dangerous.”

Offensive Tackle, Dawand Jones

Ohio State football offensive tackle Dawand Jones makes NFL decision

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN’ Chris Low Says

“Jones put off the NFL to return for his senior season, a decision that should benefit both him and the Buckeyes. His basketball background and 6-8, 360-pound frame make him a natural as a pass protector, but he’s also a force from his right tackle position in clearing the way for Ohio State’s running game. Jones and the Ohio State offensive line had the one hiccup against Michigan last season, which will only fuel his fire to become one of the country’s top tackles in 2022.”

