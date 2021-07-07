ESPN names three former Ohio State players in top ten of NFL edge rushers

Ohio State and defensive line coach Larry Johnson have churned out some of the best edge rushers in the game over the last several years. So much so that there are some former Buckeye defensive ends that have caught the attention of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He ranked the top ten edge rushers (subscription required) heading into the upcoming season based on surveys of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, and there are three players that used to wear scarlet and gray that came out among the ten best edge rushers in the game today.

Yeah, we’re pretty sure you can guess the three, but how high does he have them? Did any of the three game wreckers make the top two or three? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the details for you.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa

What Fowler Says

“Pass-rush purists love Bosa, and that showed in the voting. Some who preferred singular athletes such as Garrett were a bit lower on Bosa, while those who prioritize technique love him.

“‘Best technician in the NFL — great short-area speed, best hands,'” one NFL personnel evaluator said.

“The game’s highest-paid pass-rusher at $27.5 million per year, Bosa had another tremendous season, putting up a 24.9% pass-rush win rate (fifth in the league). He created 26 incompletions, fourth best among edge rushers, though he didn’t match his peers in double-team effectiveness (five wins on 64 attempts, 7.8%).

“‘He’s a load,'” an NFL veteran offensive lineman told me. “‘His ability to create leverage makes for a long day.'”

Five Ohio State football players listed in PFF's top 101 NFL players

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99)

Story continues

What Fowler Says

“The can’t-miss prospect out of the 2020 draft proved that he was up to that description during his rookie season. His 22.5% pass-rush win rate ranked eighth among all NFL defenders, and he showed a flare for the splash play with four forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

“‘He’s going to be dominant for a very long time,'” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “‘Monster. You could see that coming out of Ohio State. He not only had the massive talent but acted like a professional before he got to the league. He knows what it takes, and his get-off is already one of the best in the league.'”

“Young also handles double teams well, winning 10 of 69 matchups (14.5%) when covered by two blockers. He’s the youngest player in this top 10 by three full years and could be primed to move up as his career progresses.”

No. 8 – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

LOOK. Nick Bosa looks more than ahead of schedule from injury rehab.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97)

What Fowler Says

“The torn ACL in Week 2 last season caused Bosa’s inevitable drop from No. 3 last year, but voters are still high on his elite ability in the long term.

“Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 with nine sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss. He didn’t have enough time to put up numbers but still posted an impressive 84.9 Pro Football Focus rating in limited 2020 action.

“‘Instincts and technique — excellent with his hands and counters and plays with power,'” an NFC scout said. “‘Really no ‘wow’ physical trait but knows how to play the game. Can play the run and pass with no real weakness there.'”

Ohio State edge rushers in the NFL

Ohio State football: D-Line, Larry Johnson discuss preseason camp

What We Say

So there you have it. It’s no wonder Larry Johnson keeps luring four and five-star defensive linemen to Ohio State. Kids turn on their television sets and streaming devices and see former Buckeyes creating chaos in opposing offensive backfields almost weekly.

And how knows? There could be more on the way with guys like Taron Vincent, Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer, and J.T. Tuimoloau getting ready to potentially showcase their skills in upcoming years.

