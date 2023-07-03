ESPN names surprise x-factor for Bengals in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of interesting names who could classify as “x-factors” going into the 2023 season.

Big names like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase come to mind, while underrated presences such as DJ Reader also get some serious weight for the spot.

One name that doesn’t come up often is Jonah Williams, though ESPN’s Seth Walder just raised him as the outright x-factor of the season for the Bengals:

X factor for 2023: RT Jonah Williams. According to ESPN Analytics research, his 84% pass block win rate last season ranked 55th out of 64 tackles, and he has never posted an average PBWR for a tackle. Williams is on the right side now, but unless he improves on his past performance, he’s still a weakness in quarterback Joe Burrow’s protection. — Walder

It’s certainly a worthwhile topic worth examining. La’el Collins has progressed faster than expected from his mid-December injury but won’t be ready to start Week 1.

That leaves Williams, who has said he’s committed to learning the spot. If he can play at a similar level or higher on the right side, it might just be an upgrade compared to the last several years for the position.

If not…there’s still a sliver of hope that Jackson Carman or even Cody Ford can give passable performances until Collins is ready.

Either way, Williams is indeed critical to the offensive line as next season approaches.

