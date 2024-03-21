ESPN names Pittsburgh as best spot for FA wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

After a whirlwind start to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful that all these changes will result in more wins in 2024, especially in the playoffs. But after trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh finds itself in desperate need of at least one new wide receiver and one of those needs to be a veteran who can bring some maturity and leadership to the receiver room.

ESPN talked about the best fits for some of the top remaining free agents and they targeted former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow as a fit for the Steelers.

Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers. Diontae Johnson has been traded to the Panthers, and while the Steelers signed Van Jefferson, the former Rams wideout hasn’t been effective for most of his pro career. Renfrow would compete with Calvin Austin for reps as the team’s third receiver and return man.

Renfrow in the slot is a much better option than Austin who hasn’t found a spot in this offense. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith might have a plan to get Austin on track but the production of Renfrow cannot be denied.

