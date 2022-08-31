ESPN names one Patriots WR as 2022 surprise player, and it’s not Jakobi Meyers

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver room has depth. It may not have perennial Pro Bowl-caliber players, but there are options as the team looks to change up its offensive scheme.

The room looks to be headlined by newcomer DeVante Parker, as well as veterans Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor. The latter looks to be a bigger part of the equation, after having an up and down season in 2021.

Agholor was one of the Patriots’ first big free agent signings in the 2021 offseason spending spree. He recorded 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns. He showed flashes of what he could do last season but was never able to fully find his groove.

Could this be a bounce back year for the wideout? ESPN’s Dan Graziano certainly thinks so. He believes the wideout could be a potential surprise for the Patriots in 2022.

Graziano wrote:

“It’s a crowded group of pass-catchers, to be sure, but the buzz out of New England this camp has been that Jones and Agholor have developed a reliable connection. There are many things we don’t know about how this offense will function in New England this year, but watch out for Agholor as a guy Jones has grown to like a lot.”

Agholor has indicated that he feels like 2022 could be a bounce-back year for him. He will need to have a strong season in order to stand out from the rest of the pack.

The Patriots will need all wide receivers to be on top of their game, as they look to keep pace in a crowded AFC East.

