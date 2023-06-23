ESPN names one last move Eagles should make this offseason

The Eagles are always doing their due diligence on potential roster additions, and as the team prepares for the start of training camp, are there any more holes that need to be filled?

Philadelphia is stacked at every position except linebacker, and the expectation is that Nakobe Dean will transition into becoming an elite three-down linebacker.

Safety is another position that could get another bump in talent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Still, one ESPN insider believes one final move for Howie Roseman would be the addition of an elite pass rusher.

Field Yates thinks the Eagles should add Yannick Ngakoue to an already-loaded position group.

I know the Eagles have a premiere pass rush and used their second first-round pick on Nolan Smith to further that, but let’s get greedy as it pertains to a top Super Bowl contender. Waves of depth are essential for a pass rush in the NFL, and Ngakoue is a sack specialist who can provide Philly what it felt Robert Quinn would bring when it acquired him last offseason. Ngakoue won’t exactly come cheap, but do you think I’m worried about the Eagles finding a way to make a move work under the salary cap? He had 9.5 sacks and 29 pressures last season with the Colts.

Philadelphia returns Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, while veteran edge rusher Derek Barnett will return from a torn ACL, but could become the odd man out in a loaded position group.

Advertisement

Tarron Jackson, Janarius Robinson and Matt Leo are other names competing for a roster spot, while rookie linebacker Nolan Smith could see snaps at defensive end as well.

Here’s how Ngakoue could potentially fit.

How he'd fit

Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2022, bringing his total to 65 over eight NFL seasons. His inability to defend the run makes him a situational pass-rusher, a role in which he could be used along with Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, and more on obvious passing situations.

Salary cap fit

The Eagles have roughly $13.8 million in cap space, and the pass rusher is reportedly looking for a lucrative deal.

Philadelphia is stacked at the position and the addition of Ngakoue would simply be a luxury addition, but it has to be at the right price.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire