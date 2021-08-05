ESPN names Ohio State DBU

The talking heads at ESPN are at it again, debating who the best in college football is. This time it’s positional groups and who’s the cream of the crop all time. It was decided that Ohio State is indeed DBU — aka Defensive Back University.

There was a formula used that would take into account a combination of college success, draft stock, and NFL success. Points were awarded for all-conference and All-American selections, as well as draft positions and NFL evaluations.

According to ESPN, the Mount Rushmore of Buckeye defensive backs included Antoine Winfield, Jack Tatum, Mike Doss, and Malcolm Jenkins. An impressive list for sure, however, there was no mention anywhere of Shawn Springs, maybe the best cover corner to ever wear the scarlet and gray.

Of course, it’s all speculation and OSU has way too many greats at DB to narrow it to just four. Maybe that’s why the Bucks prefer to go with the moniker BIA (Best in America) instead.

Moving on to the 97' draft, the Rams lead it off taking Ohio State OT Orlando Pace with the 1st pick. The Raiders use the #2 pick on USC DT Darrell Russell. With the 3rd pick, Seattle takes Ohio State CB Shawn Springs. At #4, the Ravens select Florida State DE/LB Peter Boulware. pic.twitter.com/SZRYkoj2Ja — 80s/90s College Football (@Stephen49090103) April 25, 2020

The DBU debate was a close race. Following Ohio State in order was LSU, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Texas, USC, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.

OSU also was well represented in other “Position U” battles as well. The Buckeyes were in the top ten for running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, kicker, and punter.

You can see all the debates on ESPN Position U for yourself. There’s plenty of material to argue with your best friend from a rival school.

Story continues

List

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL rosters for 2021 training camp

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL training camp rosters

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.