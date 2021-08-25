ESPN names Jahan Dotson in top 100 players for 2021, overlooks Jaquan Brisker

With college football on the cusp of a new season, ESPN has released its list of the top 100 players in the country for the 2021 college football season. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler tops the list with the No. 1 spot in this year’s top 100 players ranking from ESPN, but how many Penn State players managed to make the list?

One.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson just barely made the cut of ESPN’s top 100 players for the 2021 college football season. Dotson, who led the Big Ten in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, comes in at No. 95 in ESPN’s ranking. The top 100 players list is littered with players from around the Big Ten, including a number of opposing players Penn State will face this season, but Dotson was the only player worthy of making ESPN’s list according to ESPN’s panel of 20 voters.

Dotson absolutely deserves to be considered among the top 100 players in college football this season. After some highlights during an otherwise dismal Penn State season in 2020, Dotson should once again be ready to make some big plays in what could be a vastly improved Penn State offense.

The most notable absence from this list would have to be Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Brisker may even be Penn State’s best player, suggesting he is being overlooked by ESPN’s voters because of the position he plays. Only three players at the safety position were voted among the top 100 players by ESPN’s voters.

The other safeties to make ESPN’s top 100 list include Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton (No. 7), Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph (No. 62), Auburn‘s Smoke Monday (No. 77).

