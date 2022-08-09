ESPN names Iowa Hawkeyes’ Xavier Nwankpa one of college football’s top 50 newcomers

Out of its own design, Iowa typically isn’t altogether busy looking to build its roster by way of the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes added one transfer portal addition this offseason in tight end Steven Stilianos.

That’s quite a bit different from a number of other Power 5 programs that are featured prominently in ESPN’s top 50 college football newcomers. For example, USC has each of the top two college football newcomers and four of the top 14 newcomers per ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

That quartet is comprised of former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1, former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison at No. 2, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams at No. 11 and former Oregon running back Travis Dye at No. 14.

ESPN’s top 50 list encompasses incoming freshmen as well. Of course, Iowa fans have one freshman in particular that they are incredibly excited to see play. That would be freshman defensive back Xavier Nwankpa.

ESPN listed the Hawkeyes’ Nwankpa as the No. 41 college football newcomer.

Nwankpa was a big target for the Iowa coaches as an in-state recruit and a highly sought prospect nationally. He was one of the top safeties in the class and is coming in after the Hawkeyes lost safety Jack Koerner and defensive backs Dane Belton and Matt Hankins. Nwankpa has a chance to play in some capacity in the secondary despite some experience in front of him. – VanHaaren, ESPN.

Nwankpa arrives in Iowa City as a five-star signee out of Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. According to 247Sports, Nwankpa was the nation’s No. 25 player nationally and the No. 1 safety in the 2022 class. He also might have led to former teammate Kadyn Proctor committing as a five-star offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

There’s already a seemingly endless amount of buzz surrounding what Nwankpa’s immediate future and longterm prognosis might look like with the Hawkeyes. Back in the spring, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz had this to say about Nwankpa’s progress thus far.

“I think we’re going to see a big jump just in terms of his confidence and just being a little bit more decisive with his play when we get back in August. And he’s done some really good things. He flashes some things that are like, you know, you can see the guy that we knew he is. That will show up on special teams, too. He’s just a tremendous young guy, great personality and demeanor, really good to work with, good work ethic and good work habits. He’s doing a great job in the classroom as well, so it’s really been great and say the same thing about TJ Hall. They’re both back there together as true freshmen. They both just are really doing a nice job so far,” Ferentz said.

Iowa kicks off its season on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. when the Hawkeyes welcome in FCS foe South Dakota State to Kinnick Stadium.

