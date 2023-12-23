ESPN names Giants’ Dexter Lawrence the NFL’s most physical D-lineman

With just three weeks left in the 2023 season, ESPN recently ranked the best NFL players at 101 different skills.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was named the NFL’s most physical defensive lineman.

With a massive 6-foot-4, 342-pound frame, Lawrence uses his physicality and play strength to create havoc on the defensive front. He’s a disruptive force who has 46 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.

Lawrence isn’t just a dominant force on the field, he is a leader along the defensive line. His athleticism and strength allow him to blow through opposing offensive lines and reach the quarterback to disrupt whatever he’s trying to do.

He doesn’t even have to make contact to have an impact, he just needs to be on the field. Lawrence’s mere presence is enough to make other teams focus on him and maybe spare some resources for Kayvon Thibodeaux, but that’s all they can do. If they focus too many resources on those two, opposing teams leave themselves vulnerable in other areas.

Drafted by the Giants in 2019, Lawrence has remained a fixture since. He rarely misses time on the field and has racked up 259 tackles (142 solo), 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 10 passes defensed in his career with Big Blue.

